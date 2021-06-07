2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale $34,995 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7196222

Stock #: 152412

VIN: 2C4RDGEG7LR152412

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Back-Up Camera Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

