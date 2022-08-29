$8,995+ tax & licensing
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tri-Mac Toyota
1-902-625-3040
2008 Toyota Yaris
2008 Toyota Yaris
Location
Tri-Mac Toyota
46 Paint St, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K1
1-902-625-3040
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
81,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9265102
- Stock #: CO833A
- VIN: JTDBT923481279387
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pacific Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Stock # CO833A
- Mileage 81,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Tri-Mac Toyota
46 Paint St, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K1
Call Dealer
1-902-625-XXXX(click to show)
