2011 Toyota Camry

112,515 KM

Tri-Mac Toyota

1-902-625-3040

2011 Toyota Camry

2011 Toyota Camry

2011 Toyota Camry

Location

Tri-Mac Toyota

46 Paint St, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K1

1-902-625-3040

112,515KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8485185
  • Stock #: CC203A
  • VIN: 4T1BF3EK2BU755676

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,515 KM

Tri-Mac Toyota

Tri-Mac Toyota

46 Paint St, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K1

1-902-625-3040

