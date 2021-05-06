Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Civic

61,753 KM

Details Description Features

$21,380

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,380

+ taxes & licensing

Port Honda

844-361-3870

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport Touring

Location

Port Honda

11 Macinnis Rd, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K8

844-361-3870

  1. 7056305
  2. 7056305
  3. 7056305
  4. 7056305
  5. 7056305
  6. 7056305
  7. 7056305
  8. 7056305
  9. 7056305
  10. 7056305
  11. 7056305
  12. 7056305
  13. 7056305
  14. 7056305
  15. 7056305
  16. 7056305
  17. 7056305
  18. 7056305
  19. 7056305
  20. 7056305
  21. 7056305
  22. 7056305
  23. 7056305
Contact Seller

$21,380

+ taxes & licensing

61,753KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7056305
  • Stock #: 55620A
  • VIN: SHHFK7H97HU310173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 55620A
  • Mileage 61,753 KM

Vehicle Description

Well this Civic is a single owner vehicle it was sold and serviced here at Port Honda and has been taken very well car of it's intire life . It comes equipped with a comprehesive Honda Plus Extended warranty Plan and has been fully reconditioned including 4 brand new tires brakes etc. Don't hesitate as this will not last long fully loaded and extended warr. doesn't come along every day so give us a call .

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Port Honda

2017 Honda Civic Hat...
 83,175 KM
$18,718 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Hat...
 61,753 KM
$21,380 + tax & lic
2015 Honda CR-V EX
 115,216 KM
$17,208 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Port Honda

Port Honda

Port Honda

11 Macinnis Rd, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K8

Call Dealer

844-361-XXXX

(click to show)

844-361-3870

Alternate Numbers
902-625-2700
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory