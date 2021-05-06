Menu
2017 Honda Civic

83,175 KM

Details

$18,718

+ tax & licensing
$18,718

+ taxes & licensing

Port Honda

844-361-3870

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport

2017 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport

Location

Port Honda

11 Macinnis Rd, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K8

844-361-3870

$18,718

+ taxes & licensing

83,175KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7056311
  • Stock #: 30320TA
  • VIN: SHHFK7H40HU306471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 30320TA
  • Mileage 83,175 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow really clean Civic Sport Edition . Single owner vehicle and very well maintained by dealer . This Civic Hatch will not last long give us a call to book your test drive now .

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Port Honda

Port Honda

11 Macinnis Rd, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K8

