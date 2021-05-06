+ taxes & licensing
844-361-3870
11 Macinnis Rd, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K8
844-361-3870
+ taxes & licensing
Wow really clean Civic Sport Edition . Single owner vehicle and very well maintained by dealer . This Civic Hatch will not last long give us a call to book your test drive now .
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
11 Macinnis Rd, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K8