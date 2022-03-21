Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mitsubishi RVR

151,630 KM

Details Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gateway Hyundai

902-625-7100

Contact Seller
2017 Mitsubishi RVR

2017 Mitsubishi RVR

AWD 4DR 2.0L CVT SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mitsubishi RVR

AWD 4DR 2.0L CVT SE

Location

Gateway Hyundai

42 Paint St, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3J8

902-625-7100

No Photo Available
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

151,630KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8898139
  • Stock #: N2014A
  • VIN: JA4AJ3AU5HZ608215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLACK RED STITCHING
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,630 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gateway Hyundai

2017 Hyundai Sonata ...
 123,365 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Accord TO...
 65,565 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 70,249 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic

Email Gateway Hyundai

Gateway Hyundai

Gateway Hyundai

42 Paint St, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3J8

Call Dealer

902-625-XXXX

(click to show)

902-625-7100

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory