2017 Mitsubishi RVR

$16,995+ tax & licensing
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Gateway Hyundai
902-625-7100
AWD 4DR 2.0L CVT SE
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
151,630KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8898139
- Stock #: N2014A
- VIN: JA4AJ3AU5HZ608215
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour BLACK RED STITCHING
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,630 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
