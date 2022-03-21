Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

80,000 KM

Details Features

$18,580

+ tax & licensing
$18,580

+ taxes & licensing

Tri-Mac Toyota

1-902-625-3040

2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

LE

2017 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Tri-Mac Toyota

46 Paint St, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K1

1-902-625-3040

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,580

+ taxes & licensing

80,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8700572
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE3HC960285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

