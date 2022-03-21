Menu
2018 Ford Explorer

104,000 KM

Details Features

$38,850

+ tax & licensing
$38,850

+ taxes & licensing

Tri-Mac Toyota

1-902-625-3040

2018 Ford Explorer

2018 Ford Explorer

SPORT

2018 Ford Explorer

SPORT

Location

Tri-Mac Toyota

46 Paint St, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K1

1-902-625-3040

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,850

+ taxes & licensing

104,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8744309
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GT1JGB81922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seatbelt Air Bag

More inventory From Tri-Mac Toyota

2017 Toyota Corolla LE
 80,000 KM
$18,580 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 85,000 KM
$24,780 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 156,000 KM
$23,965 + tax & lic

Tri-Mac Toyota

Tri-Mac Toyota

46 Paint St, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K1

1-902-625-3040

