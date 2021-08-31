Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Sienna

79,000 KM

Details Features

$38,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,750

+ taxes & licensing

Tri-Mac Toyota

1-902-625-3040

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Sienna

2018 Toyota Sienna

XLE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Sienna

XLE AWD

Location

Tri-Mac Toyota

46 Paint St, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K1

1-902-625-3040

  1. 1635424170
  2. 1635424174
  3. 1635424175
  4. 1635424175
  5. 1635424174
  6. 1635424175
  7. 1635424174
  8. 1635424174
  9. 1635424173
  10. 1635424175
  11. 1635424173
  12. 1635424173
  13. 1635424174
  14. 1635424174
  15. 1635424173
  16. 1635424175
  17. 1635424173
  18. 1635424173
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,750

+ taxes & licensing

79,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7821021
  • Stock #: U461
  • VIN: 5TDDZ3DC6JS193203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PRE DAWN GREY
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Included
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Dual Moonroof
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tri-Mac Toyota

2011 Subaru Outback ...
 163,000 KM
$10,990 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 94,000 KM
$14,750 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 81,000 KM
$15,685 + tax & lic

Email Tri-Mac Toyota

Tri-Mac Toyota

Tri-Mac Toyota

46 Paint St, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K1

Call Dealer

1-902-625-XXXX

(click to show)

1-902-625-3040

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory