2018 Toyota Sienna

- Listing ID: 7821021
- Stock #: U461
- VIN: 5TDDZ3DC6JS193203
-
Exterior Colour
PRE DAWN GREY
-
Interior Colour
Grey
-
Body Style
Minivan / Van
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Passengers
7
-
Mileage
79,000 KM
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.