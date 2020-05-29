Menu
Account
Sign In
$40,975

+ taxes & licensing

Tri-Mac Toyota

1-866-625-3040

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Tundra

2018 Toyota Tundra

TRD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Tundra

TRD

Location

Tri-Mac Toyota

46 Paint St, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K1

1-866-625-3040

  1. 1592224835
  2. 1592224834
  3. 1592224834
  4. 1592224834
  5. 1592224834
  6. 1592224705
  7. 1592224713
  8. 1592224701
  9. 1592224696
  10. 1592224700
  11. 1592224694
  12. 1592224695
  13. 1592224692
  14. 1592224693
  15. 1592224700
  16. 1592224692
  17. 1592224701
Contact Seller

$40,975

+ taxes & licensing

  • 36,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5134541
  • Stock #: RT306A
  • VIN: 5TFDY5F10JX683401
Exterior Colour
Cement
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Wheel Locks
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tri-Mac Toyota

2017 Toyota Camry BA...
 72,243 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 75,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic LX
 142,445 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Tri-Mac Toyota

Tri-Mac Toyota

46 Paint St, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K1

Call Dealer

1-866-625-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-625-3040

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory