Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Subaru Impreza

53,000 KM

Details Features

$25,770

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,770

+ taxes & licensing

Tri-Mac Toyota

1-902-625-3040

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru Impreza

2019 Subaru Impreza

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru Impreza

Sport

Location

Tri-Mac Toyota

46 Paint St, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K1

1-902-625-3040

  1. 1647962651
  2. 1647962653
  3. 1647962653
  4. 1647962653
  5. 1647962653
  6. 1647962653
  7. 1647962653
  8. 1647962653
  9. 1647962653
  10. 1647962653
  11. 1647962652
  12. 1647962654
  13. 1647962653
  14. 1647962652
  15. 1647962654
  16. 1647962653
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,770

+ taxes & licensing

53,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8361522
  • Stock #: HI501A
  • VIN: 4S3GKAE6XK3609688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # HI501A
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tri-Mac Toyota

2018 Toyota Tundra TRD
 88,000 KM
$51,885 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-350 XLT
 62,000 KM
$84,825 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5
 228,076 KM
$32,945 + tax & lic

Email Tri-Mac Toyota

Tri-Mac Toyota

Tri-Mac Toyota

46 Paint St, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K1

Call Dealer

1-902-625-XXXX

(click to show)

1-902-625-3040

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory