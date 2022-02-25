Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

10 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tri-Mac Toyota

1-902-625-3040

2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback SE

2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback SE

Location

Tri-Mac Toyota

46 Paint St, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K1

1-902-625-3040

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

10KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8451396
  • Stock #: U514
  • VIN: JTNK4RBE2K3002534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 0040 SUPER WHITE
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U514
  • Mileage 10 KM

Tri-Mac Toyota

Tri-Mac Toyota

46 Paint St, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K1

1-902-625-3040

