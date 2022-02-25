$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Tri-Mac Toyota
1-902-625-3040
2019 Toyota Corolla
2019 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback SE
Location
Tri-Mac Toyota
46 Paint St, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K1
1-902-625-3040
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
10KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8451396
- Stock #: U514
- VIN: JTNK4RBE2K3002534
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 0040 SUPER WHITE
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # U514
- Mileage 10 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Tri-Mac Toyota
Tri-Mac Toyota
46 Paint St, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K1
Call Dealer
1-902-625-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
Are you sure you want to leave this page? This will end your live chat.