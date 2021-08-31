Menu
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

3,700 KM

Details Features

$36,550

+ tax & licensing
$36,550

+ taxes & licensing

Tri-Mac Toyota

1-902-625-3040

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred

Location

Tri-Mac Toyota

46 Paint St, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K1

1-902-625-3040

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,550

+ taxes & licensing

3,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7736346
  Stock #: HI422A
  VIN: 5NMS3DAJ8MH325516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 3,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

More inventory From Tri-Mac Toyota

2018 Toyota Camry XLE
 72,000 KM
$26,880 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 58,000 KM
$24,866 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tundra 4x4
 33,000 KM
$50,860 + tax & lic

Email Tri-Mac Toyota

Tri-Mac Toyota

Tri-Mac Toyota

46 Paint St, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K1

