Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2023 Toyota Crown XLE (PREMIUM PAINT) for sale in Port Hawkesbury, NS

2023 Toyota Crown

2,301 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota Crown

XLE (PREMIUM PAINT)

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota Crown

XLE (PREMIUM PAINT)

Location

Tri-Mac Toyota

46 Paint St, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K1

1-902-625-3040

  1. 10734368
  2. 10734368
  3. 10734368
  4. 10734368
  5. 10734368
  6. 10734368
  7. 10734368
  8. 10734368
  9. 10734368
  10. 10734368
  11. 10734368
Contact Seller
Toyota Certified Used

Toyota Certified Used

Affordable, reliable, smart... Great cars you can count on! With Toyota Certified Used Vehicles, you just can't lose. Get a vehicle you love, and peace of mind knowing Toyota's got your back.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
2,301KM
Used
VIN JTDAAAAF4P3004698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U653
  • Mileage 2,301 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tri-Mac Toyota

Used 2023 Toyota Crown XLE (PREMIUM PAINT) for sale in Port Hawkesbury, NS
2023 Toyota Crown XLE (PREMIUM PAINT) 2,301 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD for sale in Port Hawkesbury, NS
2019 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD 95,000 KM $36,139 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED, AWD for sale in Port Hawkesbury, NS
2018 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED, AWD 78,421 KM $29,399 + tax & lic

Email Tri-Mac Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tri-Mac Toyota

Tri-Mac Toyota

46 Paint St, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K1

Call Dealer

1-902-625-XXXX

(click to show)

1-902-625-3040

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tri-Mac Toyota

1-902-625-3040

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota Crown