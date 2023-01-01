$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Toyota Crown
XLE (PREMIUM PAINT)
Location
Tri-Mac Toyota
46 Paint St, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K1
1-902-625-3040
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
Admin Fee Surcharge+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
2,301KM
Used
VIN JTDAAAAF4P3004698
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U653
- Mileage 2,301 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Tri-Mac Toyota
