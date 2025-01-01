2025 Toyota Tundra

Menu
Account
Sign In
<h3 class=heading-3 style=box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px 0px 0.6em; padding: 0px; border: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-weight: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 31px; line-height: 1.3; font-family: ToyotaType-Bold, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline; color: #373d45; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: #eef1f2; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;>Dealer Demo Save$$$</h3><p> </p><h3 class=heading-3 style=box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px 0px 0.6em; padding: 0px; border: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-weight: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 31px; line-height: 1.3; font-family: ToyotaType-Bold, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline; color: #373d45; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: #eef1f2; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;>Toyota Certified Used Vehicle</h3><h3 class=heading-3 style=box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px 0px 0.6em; padding: 0px; border: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-weight: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 31px; line-height: 1.3; font-family: ToyotaType-Bold, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline; color: #373d45; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: #eef1f2; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;>What is Certified Used?</h3><p style=box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px 0px 15px; padding: 0px; border: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-weight: 400; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 20px; line-height: 1.75; font-family: ToyotaType-Book, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline; color: #373d45; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: #eef1f2; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;>From a meticulous 160-point quality assurance inspection to a free tank of gas, a Toyota Certified Used Vehicle (TCUV) will provide you with unrivaled peace of mind and years of satisfaction.</p>

2025 Toyota Tundra

18,000 KM

Details Description Features

$82,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Toyota Tundra

4x4 Crewmax Platinum Hybrid ADVANCED

Watch This Vehicle
13154824

2025 Toyota Tundra

4x4 Crewmax Platinum Hybrid ADVANCED

Location

Tri-Mac Toyota

46 Paint St, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K1

1-902-625-3040

  1. 1762524713
  2. 1762524713
  3. 1762524713
  4. 1762524713
  5. 1762524713
  6. 1762524713
  7. 1762524713
  8. 1762524713
  9. 1762524714
  10. 1762524714
  11. 1762524714
  12. 1762524714
  13. 1762524714
  14. 1762524714
  15. 1762524714
  16. 1762524714
  17. 1762524714
  18. 1762524714
  19. 1762524714
  20. 1762524714
Contact Seller
Toyota Certified Used

Toyota Certified Used

Affordable, reliable, smart... Great cars you can count on! With Toyota Certified Used Vehicles, you just can't lose. Get a vehicle you love, and peace of mind knowing Toyota's got your back.

$82,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
18,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFNC5DB6SX087211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer Demo Save$$$

 

Toyota Certified Used VehicleWhat is "Certified Used"?

From a meticulous 160-point quality assurance inspection to a free tank of gas, a Toyota Certified Used Vehicle (TCUV) will provide you with unrivaled peace of mind and years of satisfaction.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Seat-Massage
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tri-Mac Toyota

Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 for sale in Port Hawkesbury, NS
2022 Toyota RAV4 90,979 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 for sale in Port Hawkesbury, NS
2021 Toyota RAV4 169,869 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD for sale in Port Hawkesbury, NS
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD 18,800 KM $30,990 + tax & lic

Email Tri-Mac Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tri-Mac Toyota

Tri-Mac Toyota

46 Paint St, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K1

Call Dealer

1-902-625-XXXX

(click to show)

1-902-625-3040

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$82,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Tri-Mac Toyota

1-902-625-3040

2025 Toyota Tundra