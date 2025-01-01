$82,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Toyota Tundra
4x4 Crewmax Platinum Hybrid ADVANCED
2025 Toyota Tundra
4x4 Crewmax Platinum Hybrid ADVANCED
Location
Tri-Mac Toyota
46 Paint St, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K1
1-902-625-3040
$82,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
18,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFNC5DB6SX087211
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer Demo Save$$$
Toyota Certified Used VehicleWhat is "Certified Used"?
From a meticulous 160-point quality assurance inspection to a free tank of gas, a Toyota Certified Used Vehicle (TCUV) will provide you with unrivaled peace of mind and years of satisfaction.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Wireless Charger
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Seat-Massage
Pre-Collision System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tri-Mac Toyota
2022 Toyota RAV4 90,979 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 169,869 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD 18,800 KM $30,990 + tax & lic
Email Tri-Mac Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tri-Mac Toyota
46 Paint St, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K1
Call Dealer
1-902-625-XXXX(click to show)
$82,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Tri-Mac Toyota
1-902-625-3040
2025 Toyota Tundra
Are you sure you want to leave this page? This will end your live chat.