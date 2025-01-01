Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Honda Civic

63,004 KM

Details Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda Civic

EX-T

Watch This Vehicle
12156561

2018 Honda Civic

EX-T

Location

Ramsay's Honda

229 Kings Rd, Sydney, NS B1S 1A5

902-539-0112

  1. 1738683295
  2. 1738683296
  3. 1738683295
  4. 1738683295
  5. 1738683295
  6. 1738683295
  7. 1738683295
  8. 1738683295
  9. 1738683295
  10. 1738683295
Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,004KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFC1F49JH104812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,004 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ramsay's Honda

Used 2023 Honda Ridgeline for sale in Sydney, NS
2023 Honda Ridgeline 11,520 KM SOLD
Used 2020 Toyota Camry SE for sale in Sydney, NS
2020 Toyota Camry SE 125,200 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline for sale in Sydney, NS
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 77,726 KM $20,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ramsay's Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ramsay's Honda

Ramsay's Honda

229 Kings Rd, Sydney, NS B1S 1A5

Call Dealer

902-539-XXXX

(click to show)

902-539-0112

Alternate Numbers
1-800-834-6632
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ramsay's Honda

902-539-0112

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic