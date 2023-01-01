Menu
2020 Ford F-150

77,380 KM

Details Description Features

$42,934

+ tax & licensing
$42,934

+ taxes & licensing

Tri County Ford

902-657-2980

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT - XTR Package

2020 Ford F-150

XLT - XTR Package

Location

Tri County Ford

389 Main St, Tatamagouche, NS B0K 1V0

902-657-2980

Logo_AccidentFree

$42,934

+ taxes & licensing

77,380KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10278492
  • Stock #: 22094A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E59LFB58093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,380 KM

Vehicle Description

Tailgate Step with Tailgate Lift Assist, XTR Package, Spray-in Bedliner!

Compare at $44222 - Our No-Haggle Price is just $42934!

The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. Its simply the most trusted pickup for getting the job done. This 2020 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Tatamagouche.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 77,380 kms. It's velocity blue metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-150's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Tailgate Step With Tailgate Lift Assist, Xtr Package, Spray-in Bedliner.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1E59LFB58093.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.tricounty.ca/finance-department/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $375.14 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.49% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $389 documentation fee ). See dealer for details.

Welcome to Tri County Ford Sales, serving customers since 1934! Thank you for visiting us. We carry new and used Ford vehicles as well as other makes and models, and we proudly serve the city of Tatamagouche and the surrounding communities. We look forward to serving you and all your automotive needs here at Tri County Ford Sales! o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Spray-in bedliner

Additional Features

XTR PACKAGE
Tailgate Step with Tailgate Lift Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tri County Ford

Tri County Ford

389 Main St, Tatamagouche, NS B0K 1V0

902-657-XXXX

902-657-2980

