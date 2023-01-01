$42,934+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,934
+ taxes & licensing
Tri County Ford
902-657-2980
2020 Ford F-150
2020 Ford F-150
XLT - XTR Package
Location
Tri County Ford
389 Main St, Tatamagouche, NS B0K 1V0
902-657-2980
$42,934
+ taxes & licensing
77,380KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10278492
- Stock #: 22094A
- VIN: 1FTEW1E59LFB58093
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velocity Blue Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,380 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $44222 - Our No-Haggle Price is just $42934!
The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. Its simply the most trusted pickup for getting the job done. This 2020 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Tatamagouche.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 77,380 kms. It's velocity blue metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Tailgate Step With Tailgate Lift Assist, Xtr Package, Spray-in Bedliner.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1E59LFB58093.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.tricounty.ca/finance-department/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $375.14 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.49% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $389 documentation fee ). See dealer for details.
Welcome to Tri County Ford Sales, serving customers since 1934! Thank you for visiting us. We carry new and used Ford vehicles as well as other makes and models, and we proudly serve the city of Tatamagouche and the surrounding communities. We look forward to serving you and all your automotive needs here at Tri County Ford Sales! o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Spray-in bedliner
Additional Features
XTR PACKAGE
Tailgate Step with Tailgate Lift Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Tri County Ford
Tri County Ford
389 Main St, Tatamagouche, NS B0K 1V0