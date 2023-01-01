$79,934+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat - Navigation
Location
389 Main St, Tatamagouche, NS B0K 1V0
60,002KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10278495
- Stock #: 20069
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT7LED74011
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,002 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $82332 - Our No-Haggle Price is just $79934!
Brutish power and payload capacity are key traits of this Ford F-350, while aluminum construction brings it into the 21st century. This 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Tatamagouche.
High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and will fit perfectly into any fleet.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 60,002 kms. It's agate black in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. Stepping up to this premium F-350 Lariat is an excellent decision as it comes loaded with unique aluminum wheels, heated and cooled leather seats, a premium Bang & Olufsen 10 speaker audio system with SiriusXM radio, chrome exterior accents with a built-in rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power extendable trailer style mirrors. It also includes a colour touchscreen, side running boards, 10-way power front seats, FordPass Connect 4G LTE with a smart device remote start, a power locking tailgate with remote keyless entry and driver keypad, Ford Co-Pilot360 with rear parking sensors, blind spot detection, a leather steering wheel, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, dual zone climate control, power adjustable pedals and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lariat Ultimate Package, Navigation, Diesel Engine, Fx4 Off-road Package, 20-inch Machined Cast Aluminum Wheels, Premium Audio, Hd Satellite Digital Broadcast.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT7LED74011.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.tricounty.ca/finance-department/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $695.53 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.49% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $389 documentation fee ). See dealer for details.
Welcome to Tri County Ford Sales, serving customers since 1934! Thank you for visiting us. We carry new and used Ford vehicles as well as other makes and models, and we proudly serve the city of Tatamagouche and the surrounding communities. We look forward to serving you and all your automotive needs here at Tri County Ford Sales! o~o
Vehicle Features
Powertrain
Diesel Engine
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Exterior
Tailgate Step
Spray-in bedliner
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE
GOOSENECK HITCH KIT
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT
HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST
20-inch Machined Cast Aluminum Wheels
QUAD BEAM LED HEADLAMPS
Adaptive Steering System
