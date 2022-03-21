Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2002 Harley Davidson FLHTC Street Glided Out

61,000 KM

Details Description

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

Contact Seller
2002 Harley Davidson FLHTC Street Glided Out

2002 Harley Davidson FLHTC Street Glided Out

Financing Available

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Harley Davidson FLHTC Street Glided Out

Financing Available

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

  1. 8940208
  2. 8940208
  3. 8940208
  4. 8940208
Contact Seller

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

61,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8940208
  • VIN: 1HD1DJV112Y614512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Full custom bike! Ultra made into a one of a kind! Financing available! Custom paint, painted inner faring, 12" apes with everything on the bars chromed out !Steel braided lines, custom grips, chrome Street Glide mirrors, Day Maker headlight, chrome driving light blinker assembly, chrome forks with chrome bolt caps, custom aluminum 21" front wheel and matching rear wheel, chrome brake calipers, custom 2 into 1 exhaust, breather kit. Engine is all chromed out, custom floor boards, custom brake and shifter lever, custom HD seat, chrome inner primary, stretched bags, stretched rear fender, custom rear license plate holder with integrated blinkers and brake light and much more!!!! CONTACT MIKE FOR INFORMATION ON HIS INVENTORY AT (902) 899-2384

$13,900

Year

2002

Make

Harley Davidson

Model

FLHTC Street Glided Out

Mileage

61000 MILES

Engine

1450 cc

Color

Orange

Fuel System

carbureted

Cooling System

air cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle

2018 Kawasaki Teryx ...
 2,500 KM
$19,500 + tax & lic
2015 Polaris Ranger ...
 3,800 KM
$14,500 + tax & lic
2022 Polaris 1000 RZ...
 50 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic

Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

Call Dealer

902-899-XXXX

(click to show)

902-899-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory