$13,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-899-2384
2002 Harley Davidson FLHTC Street Glided Out
Financing Available
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
$13,900
- Listing ID: 8940208
- VIN: 1HD1DJV112Y614512
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 61,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Full custom bike! Ultra made into a one of a kind! Financing available! Custom paint, painted inner faring, 12" apes with everything on the bars chromed out !Steel braided lines, custom grips, chrome Street Glide mirrors, Day Maker headlight, chrome driving light blinker assembly, chrome forks with chrome bolt caps, custom aluminum 21" front wheel and matching rear wheel, chrome brake calipers, custom 2 into 1 exhaust, breather kit. Engine is all chromed out, custom floor boards, custom brake and shifter lever, custom HD seat, chrome inner primary, stretched bags, stretched rear fender, custom rear license plate holder with integrated blinkers and brake light and much more!!!! CONTACT MIKE FOR INFORMATION ON HIS INVENTORY AT (902) 899-2384
Year
2002
Make
Harley Davidson
Model
FLHTC Street Glided Out
Mileage
61000 MILES
Engine
1450 cc
Color
Orange
Fuel System
carbureted
Cooling System
air cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.