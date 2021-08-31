2002 Honda Shadow

+ taxes & licensing
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
Excellent condition! Financing available!!!Windshield, saddle bags, backrest. Call Mike for details (902) 899-2384$3,200Year2002MakeHondaModel1100 ShadowMileage58000 kmEngine1100 ccColorOrange and BlackFuel SystemcarburetedCooling Systemliqued cooled
