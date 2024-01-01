$13,900+ tax & licensing
2005 Ford Mustang
V6 Deluxe Convertible
2005 Ford Mustang
V6 Deluxe Convertible
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
161,672KM
VIN 1zvft84n455180144
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 2079
- Mileage 161,672 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
