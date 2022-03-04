Menu
2005 Harley Davidson FLHT STREET GLIDED OUT

41,000 KM

Details Description

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2005 Harley Davidson FLHT STREET GLIDED OUT

2005 Harley Davidson FLHT STREET GLIDED OUT

FINANCING AVAILABLE

2005 Harley Davidson FLHT STREET GLIDED OUT

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

41,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8497344
  • VIN: 1HD1DDV175Y629490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 41,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean bike! Financing available! True Dual Rhinehart pipes, Breather kit,21" aluminum front wheel and matching rear wheel, chrome front end, chrome calipers, custom front fender, Daymaker headlight and driving lights, color match inner faring, Clockworks blackedout windshield, 12" fatty apes with all steel braided lines, custom blackedout grips, custom mirrors, chrome btake resiviors, everything on bars are chromed out including clutch and brake levers, Stretched bags with matching \"pizza box\" style rear trunk, mustang seat, rear passanger floor boards, LED tailight & blinker kit. Chrome inner primary cover, HD chrome shifter linkage. Chrome Willy G parts include:( front & rear floor boards, shifter lever and brake pedle , breather cover, timing cover and derby cover, horn cover and gas tank cover, front axel covers) Motor is completely chromed out, chrome rear fender cover, rounded liscense plate bracket, front spark plug louvre covers, Rockford Fosgate stereo, RF tweeters & speakers in faring, RF rear bag speakers, HD billet tank strap. TONS MORE EXTRAS! TOO MUCH TO LIST!!!!

CONTACT MIKE AT (902) 899-2384

www.mikesrecreationandcycle.ca

$14,900

Year

2005

Make

Harley Davidson

Model

FLHT STREET GLIDED OUT

Mileage

41000 MILES

Engine

1450 cc cc

Color

Black Cherry

Fuel System

carbureted

Cooling System

air cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

