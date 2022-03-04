$14,900+ tax & licensing
902-899-2384
2005 Harley Davidson FLHT STREET GLIDED OUT
FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
$14,900
- Listing ID: 8497344
- VIN: 1HD1DDV175Y629490
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 41,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Super clean bike! Financing available! True Dual Rhinehart pipes, Breather kit,21" aluminum front wheel and matching rear wheel, chrome front end, chrome calipers, custom front fender, Daymaker headlight and driving lights, color match inner faring, Clockworks blackedout windshield, 12" fatty apes with all steel braided lines, custom blackedout grips, custom mirrors, chrome btake resiviors, everything on bars are chromed out including clutch and brake levers, Stretched bags with matching \"pizza box\" style rear trunk, mustang seat, rear passanger floor boards, LED tailight & blinker kit. Chrome inner primary cover, HD chrome shifter linkage. Chrome Willy G parts include:( front & rear floor boards, shifter lever and brake pedle , breather cover, timing cover and derby cover, horn cover and gas tank cover, front axel covers) Motor is completely chromed out, chrome rear fender cover, rounded liscense plate bracket, front spark plug louvre covers, Rockford Fosgate stereo, RF tweeters & speakers in faring, RF rear bag speakers, HD billet tank strap. TONS MORE EXTRAS! TOO MUCH TO LIST!!!!
CONTACT MIKE AT (902) 899-2384
www.mikesrecreationandcycle.ca
$14,900
Year
2005
Make
Harley Davidson
Model
FLHT STREET GLIDED OUT
Mileage
41000 MILES
Engine
1450 cc cc
Color
Black Cherry
Fuel System
carbureted
Cooling System
air cooled
