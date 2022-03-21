Menu
2005 Harley Davidson FLHTC Street Glided Out

1,000 KM

Details Description

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

1,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8686181
  • VIN: T79971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 1,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition. This bike is a frame up build in 2013, only 960 kilometers on built 110 ci engine! Painted in flat black. New rubber with only 960 kilometers on them! Stretched bags, True Dual Rhinheart Exhaust with breather kit and download, blacked out bars, custome grips, lower faring, custome floor boards, brake pedel, shifter, rear passanger pegs ( all matching) windshield bag, custome Pioneer Stereo, custome mirrors, powder coated frame, powder coated tank and gas cover, custome blacked out curved liscense plate bracket, 2 part Mustang seat, Billet instrument covers, blacked out front end, blacked out wheels, Billett headlight cover, DayMaker headlight, Blacked out skull horn cover, HD timing cover, new MVI. Super cool bike!!!!

(902) 899-2384

mikesrecreationandcycle.com

$13,900

Year

2005

Make

Harley Davidson

Model

FLHTC Street Glided Out

Mileage

1000 km

Engine

110 ci

Color

Flat Black

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

air cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-XXXX

902-899-2384

