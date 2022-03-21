$13,900+ tax & licensing
902-899-2384
2005 Harley Davidson FLHTC Street Glided Out
FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!!
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
$13,900
- Listing ID: 8686181
- VIN: T79971
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 1,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition. This bike is a frame up build in 2013, only 960 kilometers on built 110 ci engine! Painted in flat black. New rubber with only 960 kilometers on them! Stretched bags, True Dual Rhinheart Exhaust with breather kit and download, blacked out bars, custome grips, lower faring, custome floor boards, brake pedel, shifter, rear passanger pegs ( all matching) windshield bag, custome Pioneer Stereo, custome mirrors, powder coated frame, powder coated tank and gas cover, custome blacked out curved liscense plate bracket, 2 part Mustang seat, Billet instrument covers, blacked out front end, blacked out wheels, Billett headlight cover, DayMaker headlight, Blacked out skull horn cover, HD timing cover, new MVI. Super cool bike!!!!
mikesrecreationandcycle.com
Year
2005
Make
Harley Davidson
Model
FLHTC Street Glided Out
Mileage
1000 km
Engine
110 ci
Color
Flat Black
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
air cooled
