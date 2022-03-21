$7,900+ tax & licensing
2005 Yamaha 660 Rhino 4x4
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
2,000KM
Used
- VIN: 5Y4AM04Y55A011965
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 2,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition. Financing available!, Aftermarket tires, Yamaha doors, roof, 1/2 windshield, roof storage bag, winch, dump box. This bike doesnt have odometer but previous owner estimated it was only used enough to go through 5 or 6 tanks of fuel!
