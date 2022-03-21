Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Yamaha 660 Rhino 4x4

2,000 KM

Details Description

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

Contact Seller
2005 Yamaha 660 Rhino 4x4

2005 Yamaha 660 Rhino 4x4

Financing Available!

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Yamaha 660 Rhino 4x4

Financing Available!

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

  1. 8686184
  2. 8686184
  3. 8686184
  4. 8686184
Contact Seller

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

2,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8686184
  • VIN: 5Y4AM04Y55A011965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 2,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition. Financing available!, Aftermarket tires, Yamaha doors, roof, 1/2 windshield, roof storage bag, winch, dump box. This bike doesnt have odometer but previous owner estimated it was only used enough to go through 5 or 6 tanks of fuel!

(02) 899-2384

mikesrecreationandcycle.com

$7,900

Year

2005

Make

Yamaha

Model

660 Rhino 4x4

Mileage

2000 km

Engine

660 cc

Drive

4WD

Color

Green

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle

2014 CANAM 1000 Comm...
 3,800 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic
2022 Polaris RZR 100...
 0 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2021 SOUTHLAND ROYAL...
 0 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic

Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

Call Dealer

902-899-XXXX

(click to show)

902-899-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory