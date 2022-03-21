$11,900+ tax & licensing
902-899-2384
2006 Harley-Davidson Touring
Ultra Classic FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
$11,900
- Listing ID: 8940220
- VIN: 1HD1FCW186Y695390
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 65,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition, financing available!!! Cruise control, 12" apes, painted inner faring, Willy G custom grips, Chrome front brake and clutch levers, blacked out windshield, Day Maker Headlight and driving lights with extended chrome rings, Vance & Hines True Dual exhaust, breather kit and fuel download, Mustard 2 part seat, Kicker 4 speaker system, chrome rear luggage rack, LED slash taillight, LED blinkers, custom shifter linkage. This bike is ready for long rides! CONTACT MIKE AT (902) 899-2384 FOR INFORMATION ON HIS INVENTORY
Year
2006
Make
Harley Davidson
Model
Ultra Classic
Mileage
65000 MILES
Engine
1450 cc
Color
Blue and Silver
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
air cooled
