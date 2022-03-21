Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Harley-Davidson Touring

65,000 KM

Details Description

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

Contact Seller
2006 Harley-Davidson Touring

2006 Harley-Davidson Touring

Ultra Classic FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Harley-Davidson Touring

Ultra Classic FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

  1. 8940220
  2. 8940220
  3. 8940220
  4. 8940220
Contact Seller

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

65,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8940220
  • VIN: 1HD1FCW186Y695390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition, financing available!!! Cruise control, 12" apes, painted inner faring, Willy G custom grips, Chrome front brake and clutch levers, blacked out windshield, Day Maker Headlight and driving lights with extended chrome rings, Vance & Hines True Dual exhaust, breather kit and fuel download, Mustard 2 part seat, Kicker 4 speaker system, chrome rear luggage rack, LED slash taillight, LED blinkers, custom shifter linkage. This bike is ready for long rides! CONTACT MIKE AT (902) 899-2384 FOR INFORMATION ON HIS INVENTORY

$11,900

Year

2006

Make

Harley Davidson

Model

Ultra Classic

Mileage

65000 MILES

Engine

1450 cc

Color

Blue and Silver

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

air cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle

2006 Harley-Davidson...
 65,000 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2021 Harley Davidson...
 59,000 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2009 Harley Davidson...
 22,000 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic

Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

Call Dealer

902-899-XXXX

(click to show)

902-899-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory