2006 Honda Shadow

42,000 KM

$3,200

+ tax & licensing
$3,200

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2006 Honda Shadow

2006 Honda Shadow

750 Aero

2006 Honda Shadow

750 Aero

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$3,200

+ taxes & licensing

42,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7776714
  VIN: JH2RC50626K210149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 42,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available!! Windshield, back rest, tank bag. This bike is in excellent shape and very well maintained. FOR INFORMATION ON THIS BIKE CONTACT MIKE AT 902 899-2384

$3,200Year2006MakeHondaModelShadow 750 AreoMileage42000 kmEngine750 ccColorRedFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemliqued cooled

Vehicle Features

FINANCING AVAILABLE!

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

