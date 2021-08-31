2006 Honda Shadow

$3,200 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7803210

7803210 VIN: JH2RC50266K210149

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Touring

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Passengers 2

Mileage 42,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features FINANCING AVAILABLE!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.