2006 Honda Shadow

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
Excellent condition! Financing available!! Windshield, back rest, tank bag. This bike is in excellent shape and very well maintained. FOR INFORMATION ON THIS BIKE CONTACT MIKE AT 902 899-2384$3,200Year2006MakeHondaModelShadow 750 AreoMileage42000 kmEngine750 ccColorRedFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemliqued cooled
