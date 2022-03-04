$9,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-899-2384
2007 Harley Davidson Street Bob
Financing Available!!!
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8463597
- VIN: 1HD1GX4167K324367
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 33,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available!! Forward controls, Vance & Hines Big Shot pipes, breather kit and fuel down load,quick detach HD hard leather saddle bags, Daymaker Headlight, smoked turn signals, black HD mirrors, black clutch and front brake levers, black HD grips, custom derby cover, blacked out tail light lense, custom blacked out foot brake and shifter levers, custom HD seat. Nice Harley! Contact Mike for information (902) 899-2384
$9,995
Year
2007
Make
Harley Davidson
Model
Steet Bob
Mileage
33000 mi
Engine
96 ci
Color
Black
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
air cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
