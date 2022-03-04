2007 Harley Davidson Street Bob

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8463597

8463597 VIN: 1HD1GX4167K324367

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Mileage 33,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.