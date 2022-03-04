Menu
2007 Harley Davidson Street Bob

33,000 KM

Details Description

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2007 Harley Davidson Street Bob

2007 Harley Davidson Street Bob

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

33,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8463597
  • VIN: 1HD1GX4167K324367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 33,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available!! Forward controls, Vance & Hines Big Shot pipes, breather kit and fuel down load,quick detach HD hard leather saddle bags, Daymaker Headlight, smoked turn signals, black HD mirrors, black clutch and front brake levers, black HD grips, custom derby cover, blacked out tail light lense, custom blacked out foot brake and shifter levers, custom HD seat. Nice Harley! Contact Mike for information (902) 899-2384

Year

2007

Make

Harley Davidson

Model

Steet Bob

Mileage

33000 mi

Engine

96 ci

Color

Black

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

air cooled

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

