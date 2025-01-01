$10,495+ tax & licensing
2007 Harley-Davidson ULTRA CLASSIC
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
- Body Style Touring
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 55,000 MI
Excellent condition! financing available! Samson pipes , breather kit, front and rear floor boards, engine heat shields, chrome rear trunk luggage rack, Willy G highway pegs, Willy G grips, Will G timing cover, Willy G heel/toe shifter, aftermarket derby cover, cruise control, 6 speed transmission. Nice Harley!!!
Year 2007
Make Harley Davidson
Model Ultra Classic
Mileage 55000 mi
Engine 1584 cc
Color Black
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System air cooled
