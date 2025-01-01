Menu
Excellent condition! financing available! Samson pipes , breather kit, front and rear floor boards, engine heat shields, chrome rear trunk luggage rack, Willy G highway pegs, Willy G grips, Will G timing cover, Willy G heel/toe shifter, aftermarket derby cover, cruise control, 6 speed transmission. Nice Harley!!!
$10,495
Year     2007
Make     Harley Davidson
Model     Ultra Classic
Mileage     55000 mi
Engine     1584 cc
Color     Black
Fuel System     fuel injected
Cooling System     air cooled

2007 Harley-Davidson ULTRA CLASSIC

55,000 MI

$10,495

2007 Harley-Davidson ULTRA CLASSIC

2007 Harley-Davidson ULTRA CLASSIC

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$10,495

Used
55,000MI
Excellent Condition

  • Body Style Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 55,000 MI

Excellent condition! financing available! Samson pipes , breather kit, front and rear floor boards, engine heat shields, chrome rear trunk luggage rack, Willy G highway pegs, Willy G grips, Will G timing cover, Willy G heel/toe shifter, aftermarket derby cover, cruise control, 6 speed transmission. Nice Harley!!!
$10,495
Year     2007
Make     Harley Davidson
Model     Ultra Classic
Mileage     55000 mi
Engine     1584 cc
Color     Black
Fuel System     fuel injected
Cooling System     air cooled

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2007 Harley-Davidson ULTRA CLASSIC