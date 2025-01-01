Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Excellent condition! Financing available! This bike is super clean with windshield, saddle bags, passenger backrest with rear rack, drivers floor boards also included: original drivers foot pegs, owners manual and spare key.<br /><br />$3,995<br />Year    2007<br />Make    Honda<br />Model    750 Shadow Spirit<br />Mileage    28300 km<br />Engine    750 cc<br />Color    Black<br />Fuel System    carbureted<br />Cooling System    liqued cooled</p>

2007 Honda Spirit

28,300 KM

Details Description

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Honda Spirit

Watch This Vehicle
12542201

2007 Honda Spirit

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

  1. 1747743164643
  2. 1747743165184
  3. 1747743165664
  4. 1747743166092
  5. 1747743166528
Contact Seller

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
28,300KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 28,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available! This bike is super clean with windshield, saddle bags, passenger backrest with rear rack, drivers floor boards also included: original drivers foot pegs, owners manual and spare key.

$3,995
Year    2007
Make    Honda
Model    750 Shadow Spirit
Mileage    28300 km
Engine    750 cc
Color    Black
Fuel System    carbureted
Cooling System    liqued cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Used 2008 Harley-Davidson Nightster for sale in Truro, NS
2008 Harley-Davidson Nightster 5,100 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED SPORT for sale in Truro, NS
2012 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED SPORT 186,000 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Yamaha V Star for sale in Truro, NS
2009 Yamaha V Star 16,400 KM $5,495 + tax & lic

Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

Call Dealer

902-899-XXXX

(click to show)

902-899-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2007 Honda Spirit