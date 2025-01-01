$3,995+ tax & licensing
2007 Honda Spirit
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 28,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available! This bike is super clean with windshield, saddle bags, passenger backrest with rear rack, drivers floor boards also included: original drivers foot pegs, owners manual and spare key.
Year 2007
Make Honda
Model 750 Shadow Spirit
Mileage 28300 km
Engine 750 cc
Color Black
Fuel System carbureted
Cooling System liqued cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
