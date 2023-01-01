$10,900+ tax & licensing
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2007 Toyota Tacoma
Access Cab 2WD
Location
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
254,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9957779
- Stock #: 1493
- VIN: 5tetx22n77z329785
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 254,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
