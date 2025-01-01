2008 Harley-Davidson Nightster

Menu
<p>Excellent condition! Financing available! HD LED Day Maker Headlight, HD aftermarket mirrors, HD flush mount gas cap, anti vibration foot pegs, 1.5 inch tank raise, Licks solo saddle bag, Road custom, 12 handle bars, Battisnis Custom billet grips, Joker machine LED front turn signals, HD derby cover, forward controls, Vance & Hines exhaust, quick detach blacked out sport windshield included. Both tires are brand new!!! Brand new battery. Awesome Nightster!!!<br /><br />$10,900<br />Year    2008<br />Make    Harley Davidson<br />Model    1200 Nightster<br />Mileage    5100 km<br />Engine    1200 cc<br />Color    Orange and Black<br />Fuel System    fuel injected<br />Cooling System    air cooled</p>

  1. 1747575473663
  2. 1747575474166
  3. 1747575474598
  4. 1747575475011
  5. 1747575475422
  6. 1747575475841
Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available! HD LED Day Maker Headlight, HD aftermarket mirrors, HD flush mount gas cap, anti vibration foot pegs, 1.5 inch tank raise, Licks solo saddle bag, Road custom, 12" handle bars, Battisnis Custom billet grips, Joker machine LED front turn signals, HD derby cover, forward controls, Vance & Hines exhaust, quick detach blacked out sport windshield included. Both tires are brand new!!! Brand new battery. Awesome Nightster!!!

