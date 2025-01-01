$10,900+ tax & licensing
2008 Harley-Davidson Nightster
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Standard
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 5,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available! HD LED Day Maker Headlight, HD aftermarket mirrors, HD flush mount gas cap, anti vibration foot pegs, 1.5 inch tank raise, Licks solo saddle bag, Road custom, 12" handle bars, Battisnis Custom billet grips, Joker machine LED front turn signals, HD derby cover, forward controls, Vance & Hines exhaust, quick detach blacked out sport windshield included. Both tires are brand new!!! Brand new battery. Awesome Nightster!!!
Year 2008
Make Harley Davidson
Model 1200 Nightster
Mileage 5100 km
Engine 1200 cc
Color Orange and Black
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System air cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
