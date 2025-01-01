Menu
<p><br /><br />Excellent condition! Financing available! Screaming eagle pipes, floor boards, quick detach windshield, quick detach saddle bags included, added rear seat and passenger foot pegs, digital speedo with RPM tac and fuel gage, blacked out engine, good rubber. Real nice Harley!!!<br />$10,900<br />Year     2008<br />Make     Harley Davidson<br />Model     Street Bob<br />Mileage     27300 km<br />Engine     1584 cc<br />Color     Matte Red<br />Fuel System     fuel injected<br />Cooling System     air cooled</p>

2008 Harley-Davidson Street Bob

27,300 KM

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
2008 Harley-Davidson Street Bob

12520555

2008 Harley-Davidson Street Bob

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
27,300KM
Excellent Condition

  Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 27,300 KM

Excellent condition! Financing available! Screaming eagle pipes, floor boards, quick detach windshield, quick detach saddle bags included, added rear seat and passenger foot pegs, digital speedo with RPM tac and fuel gage, blacked out engine, good rubber. Real nice Harley!!!
$10,900
Year     2008
Make     Harley Davidson
Model     Street Bob
Mileage     27300 km
Engine     1584 cc
Color     Matte Red
Fuel System     fuel injected
Cooling System     air cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2008 Harley-Davidson Street Bob