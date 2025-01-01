$10,900+ tax & licensing
2008 Harley-Davidson Street Bob
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 27,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available! Screaming eagle pipes, floor boards, quick detach windshield, quick detach saddle bags included, added rear seat and passenger foot pegs, digital speedo with RPM tac and fuel gage, blacked out engine, good rubber. Real nice Harley!!!
Year 2008
Make Harley Davidson
Model Street Bob
Mileage 27300 km
Engine 1584 cc
Color Matte Red
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System air cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
902-899-2384