2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

111,000 KM

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
E300 4MATIC / AS IS WHERE IS

12460036

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

Used
111,000KM
VIN wdbuf92x68b256981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2217
  • Mileage 111,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class