2009 Can-Am Outlander XMR 650

+ taxes & licensing
902-899-2384
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
+ taxes & licensing
Financing available!!!! Aluminum wheels with ITP Mud Light Tires, winch, front and rear bumpers, front cargo box with integrated headlights and front light bar, rear passenger seat, fender protectors and passenger foot pegs, color match faring with windshield, rear view mirrors. Super nice bike!
Year2009MakeCan AmModel650 Outlander XT 4X4Mileage7300 miEngine650 ccDrive4WDColorBlackFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemliqued cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2