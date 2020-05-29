Menu
$6,995

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

902-899-2384

2009 Can-Am Outlander XMR 650

XT

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

$6,995

  • 7,300MI
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5120135
  • VIN: 3JBEKLJ159J000132
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
ATV
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
2-cylinder
Passengers
2

Financing available!!!! Aluminum wheels with ITP Mud Light Tires, winch, front and rear bumpers, front cargo box with integrated headlights and front light bar, rear passenger seat, fender protectors and passenger foot pegs, color match faring with windshield, rear view mirrors. Super nice bike!


Year2009MakeCan AmModel650 Outlander XT 4X4Mileage7300 miEngine650 ccDrive4WDColorBlackFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemliqued cooled
Additional Features
  • FINANCING AVAILABLE!

