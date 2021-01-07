2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Air Bag Sensor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Convenience Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Seating Split Bench Seat Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.