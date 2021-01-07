Menu
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

178,000 KM

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

902-899-2384

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

Location

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

178,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6509044
  • VIN: 1GCEK19C59Z277688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great working truck!!! Truck is here on consignment. Inspected until August 2022. Tires in excellent condition, has damage to rear corner drivers side. Power windows, power locks, remote entry, tilt steering wheel, am/fm cd, air conditioning, cruise control. This price is firm. Contact Mike for information 902 899-2384

$5,900Year2009MakeChevyModel1500 Silverado 4x4Mileage178000Engine5.3 L V8ColorRedFuel SystemgasCooling System

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Split Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

