2009 Dodge Ram 1500

152,025 KM

Details

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
LARAMIE / 4WD / LEATHER / MINT CONDITION

12348438

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

Used
152,025KM
VIN 1D3HV13T39J512981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 152,025 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

