2009 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob

902-899-2384
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
MINT condition!!! Financing available!!!! This bike was a 1 owner and only has 2300 miles on it! It has a Screaming Eagle 110 ci engine, Big Radius 2 into 1 Vance & Hines pipes, rear back rest with chrome rack included, snorkel breather kit, fuel download, chrome front end, HD CVO wheels, steel braided lines, chrome rear sprocket, CVO leather seat, tac, double headlights, LED tail light, blacked out blinkers, custom grips, custom mirrors, fully custom CVO paint set. Too many custom parts to mention. Quick detach windshield included!!!$15,900Year2009MakeHarley DavidsonModelScreaming Eagle Fat BobMileage2300 miEngine110 ci ciColorYellowFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemair cooled
