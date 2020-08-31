Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob

2,300 MI

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

902-899-2384

Contact Seller
2009 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob

2009 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob

screaming eagle 110 ci

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob

screaming eagle 110 ci

Location

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

Contact Seller

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

2,300MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5831324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 2,300 MI

Vehicle Description

MINT condition!!! Financing available!!!! This bike was a 1 owner and only has 2300 miles on it! It has a Screaming Eagle 110 ci engine, Big Radius 2 into 1 Vance & Hines pipes, rear back rest with chrome rack included, snorkel breather kit, fuel download, chrome front end, HD CVO wheels, steel braided lines, chrome rear sprocket, CVO leather seat, tac, double headlights, LED tail light, blacked out blinkers, custom grips, custom mirrors, fully custom CVO paint set. Too many custom parts to mention. Quick detach windshield included!!!

$15,900Year2009MakeHarley DavidsonModelScreaming Eagle Fat BobMileage2300 miEngine110 ci ciColorYellowFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemair cooled

Vehicle Features

FINANCING AVAILABLE!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

2011 GMC Sierra 1500...
 168,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2012 Polaris Ranger ...
 7,600 MI
$7,995 + tax & lic
2012 Harley-Davidson...
 34,000 MI
$16,900 + tax & lic

Email MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

Call Dealer

902-899-XXXX

(click to show)

902-899-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory