2009 Harley Davidson FLHTC Street Glided Out

22,000 KM

Details Description

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2009 Harley Davidson FLHTC Street Glided Out

2009 Harley Davidson FLHTC Street Glided Out

2009 Harley Davidson FLHTC Street Glided Out

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

22,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8940214
  • VIN: 1HD1FC4129Y645723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 22,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Ultra made into a Street Glide! Excellent condition, financing available! 12" blacked out apes, DayMaker headlight with blacked out extension rings, cruise control, painted inner faring, custom gauges rings, blacked out windshield, blacked out forks, blacked out engine guard, Python Pipes, rear hardware mount for backrest, laydown license plate. Super nice bike! CONTACT MIKE FOR INFORMATION ON HIS INVENTORY AT (902) 899-2384

$15,900

Year

2009

Make

Harley Davidson

Model

FLHTC Street Glided Out

Mileage

22000 MILES

Engine

96 ci ci

Color

Black Pearl

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

air cooled

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

