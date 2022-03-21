$15,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-899-2384
2009 Harley Davidson FLHTC Street Glided Out
Financing Available
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8940214
- VIN: 1HD1FC4129Y645723
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 22,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Ultra made into a Street Glide! Excellent condition, financing available! 12" blacked out apes, DayMaker headlight with blacked out extension rings, cruise control, painted inner faring, custom gauges rings, blacked out windshield, blacked out forks, blacked out engine guard, Python Pipes, rear hardware mount for backrest, laydown license plate. Super nice bike! CONTACT MIKE FOR INFORMATION ON HIS INVENTORY AT (902) 899-2384
$15,900
Year
2009
Make
Harley Davidson
Model
FLHTC Street Glided Out
Mileage
22000 MILES
Engine
96 ci ci
Color
Black Pearl
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
air cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.