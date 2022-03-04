$5,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,900
+ taxes & licensing
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
902-899-2384
2009 Honda xr 650 l
2009 Honda xr 650 l
Financing Available!!!
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
$5,900
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 8490930
- VIN: JH2RD06279K700014
Vehicle Details
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Super clean bike! Financing available!!! Low kilometers, never used off highway, FMF pipe, tool kit, Tusk hand guards. No disapointments in the condition of this bike!!
(902) 899-2384
www.mikesrecrecreationandcycle.com
$5,900
Year
2009
Make
Honda
Model
XR 650 L
Mileage
21000 km
Engine
650 cc
Color
Red and White
Fuel System
carbureted
Cooling System
air cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2