2009 Honda xr 650 l

0 KM

Details Description

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2009 Honda xr 650 l

2009 Honda xr 650 l

Financing Available!!!

2009 Honda xr 650 l

Financing Available!!!

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8490930
  VIN: JH2RD06279K700014

Vehicle Details

  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean bike! Financing available!!! Low kilometers, never used off highway, FMF pipe, tool kit, Tusk hand guards. No disapointments in the condition of this bike!!

(902) 899-2384

www.mikesrecrecreationandcycle.com

$5,900

Year

2009

Make

Honda

Model

XR 650 L

Mileage

21000 km

Engine

650 cc

Color

Red and White

Fuel System

carbureted

Cooling System

air cooled

