2009 Hyundai Tucson

135,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2009 Hyundai Tucson

2009 Hyundai Tucson

GLS 2.0 2WD

2009 Hyundai Tucson

GLS 2.0 2WD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9197671
  Stock #: 1330
  VIN: km8jm12b99u121852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1330
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-XXXX

902-843-3313

