Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2009 Hyundai Tucson
GLS 2.0 2WD
Location
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
135,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9197671
- Stock #: 1330
- VIN: km8jm12b99u121852
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
