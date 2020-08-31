2009 Jeep Wrangler

+ taxes & licensing
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
+ taxes & licensing
Excellent condition! 6 cyl, 6 speed transmission, 4 passanger 4" rugged trail lift kit with aluminum wheels and 35"BF Goodrich All Terrain TA's, convertable with removeable rag top, am/fm CD, dual air bags, power steering For quick response call MIKE 902 899 2384$11,900Year2009MakeJEEPModelWrangler Sport 4X4Mileage199000EngineV6 3.8 LColorYellowFuel Systemgas
