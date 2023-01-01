$10,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C230
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 10161999
- Stock #: 1609
- VIN: wddgf52x19f333926
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1609
- Mileage 0 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3