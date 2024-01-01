Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Here we have a RWD 2009 Mercedes Benz C230!! This car comes equipped with Alloy Wheels, Dual Exhaust, Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth Audio & Calling, AC, Power Locks, Power Windows, Fog Lights, Cruise and Traction Control, Satellite Radio. There is 243,000 Kms on this car. List Price: $9,900.</span></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><span>This Car comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like! All Credit Applications Welcome! All Financing Available, with over 10 lenders to get you approved no matter your credit level! Scammell Auto proudly serves the Truro, Bible Hill, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Cape Breton, Dartmouth, Halifax, Kentville, Amherst, Sackville, and greater area of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Scammell Auto is a family run business, come see us today for a unique and pleasant buying experience! You can view all of our inventory online @ www.scammellautosales.ca or give us a call- 902-843-3313 (office) or anytime at 902-899-8428</span><br></div>

2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

243,000 KM

Details Description

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C230

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C230

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 11527845
  2. 11527845
  3. 11527845
  4. 11527845
  5. 11527845
  6. 11527845
  7. 11527845
  8. 11527845
  9. 11527845
  10. 11527845
  11. 11527845
  12. 11527845
  13. 11527845
  14. 11527845
  15. 11527845
  16. 11527845
  17. 11527845
  18. 11527845
  19. 11527845
  20. 11527845
  21. 11527845
  22. 11527845
  23. 11527845
  24. 11527845
  25. 11527845
  26. 11527845
  27. 11527845
Contact Seller

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
243,000KM
VIN wddgf52x19f333926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1609
  • Mileage 243,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Here we have a RWD 2009 Mercedes Benz C230!! This car comes equipped with Alloy Wheels, Dual Exhaust, Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth Audio & Calling, AC, Power Locks, Power Windows, Fog Lights, Cruise and Traction Control, Satellite Radio. There is 243,000 Kms on this car. List Price: $9,900.


This Car comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like! All Credit Applications Welcome! All Financing Available, with over 10 lenders to get you approved no matter your credit level! Scammell Auto proudly serves the Truro, Bible Hill, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Cape Breton, Dartmouth, Halifax, Kentville, Amherst, Sackville, and greater area of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Scammell Auto is a family run business, come see us today for a unique and pleasant buying experience! You can view all of our inventory online @ www.scammellautosales.ca or give us a call- 902-843-3313 (office) or anytime at 902-899-8428

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Used 2017 Ford Explorer Sport 4WD for sale in Truro, NS
2017 Ford Explorer Sport 4WD 103,916 KM $24,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata Limited Auto for sale in Truro, NS
2013 Hyundai Sonata Limited Auto 104,341 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Corolla IM for sale in Truro, NS
2017 Toyota Corolla IM 138,848 KM $17,999 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class