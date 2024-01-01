$9,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C230
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C230
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
243,000KM
VIN wddgf52x19f333926
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1609
- Mileage 243,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Here we have a RWD 2009 Mercedes Benz C230!! This car comes equipped with Alloy Wheels, Dual Exhaust, Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth Audio & Calling, AC, Power Locks, Power Windows, Fog Lights, Cruise and Traction Control, Satellite Radio. There is 243,000 Kms on this car. List Price: $9,900.
This Car comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like! All Credit Applications Welcome! All Financing Available, with over 10 lenders to get you approved no matter your credit level! Scammell Auto proudly serves the Truro, Bible Hill, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Cape Breton, Dartmouth, Halifax, Kentville, Amherst, Sackville, and greater area of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Scammell Auto is a family run business, come see us today for a unique and pleasant buying experience! You can view all of our inventory online @ www.scammellautosales.ca or give us a call- 902-843-3313 (office) or anytime at 902-899-8428
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
