2009 Yamaha V Star

<div class=product_cont_d><p>Super clean bike! Financing available! Very low kilometers. Quick detach aftermarket faring and windshield. Floor boards, heel/toe shifter, good rubber, saddle bags. Exceptionally clean bike!!!</p></div><div class=product_cont_p>$5,495</div><div class=product_cont_2 clear><table border=0 width=100%><tbody><tr><td width=40%>Year</td><td>2009</td></tr><tr id=gDesc_row1><td width=40%>Make</td><td>Yamaha</td></tr><tr><td width=40%>Model</td><td>950 V Star Custom</td></tr><tr id=gDesc_row1><td width=40%>Mileage</td><td>16400 km</td></tr><tr><td width=40%>Engine</td><td>950 cc</td></tr><tr id=gDesc_row1><td width=40%>Color</td><td>Blue and Silver</td></tr><tr><td width=40%>Fuel System</td><td>fuel injected</td></tr><tr id=gDesc_row1><td width=40%>Cooling System</td><td>air cooled</td></tr></tbody></table></div><p> </p>

Details Description

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 16,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean bike! Financing available! Very low kilometers. Quick detach aftermarket faring and windshield. Floor boards, heel/toe shifter, good rubber, saddle bags. Exceptionally clean bike!!!

Year2009MakeYamahaModel950 V Star CustomMileage16400 kmEngine950 ccColorBlue and SilverFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemair cooled

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

