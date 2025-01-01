$5,495+ tax & licensing
2009 Yamaha V Star
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Used
16,400KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Touring
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 16,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Super clean bike! Financing available! Very low kilometers. Quick detach aftermarket faring and windshield. Floor boards, heel/toe shifter, good rubber, saddle bags. Exceptionally clean bike!!!$5,495Year2009MakeYamahaModel950 V Star CustomMileage16400 kmEngine950 ccColorBlue and SilverFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemair cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
