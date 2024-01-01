Menu
2010 Audi A5

157,380 KM

Details Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
2010 Audi A5

Coupe, Great shape, Summer & Winter Tires! 2.0T Quattro

2010 Audi A5

Coupe, Great shape, Summer & Winter Tires! 2.0T Quattro

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
157,380KM
VIN WAULFBFR1AA048130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 1942
  • Mileage 157,380 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-XXXX

902-843-3313

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2010 Audi A5