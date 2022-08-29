Menu
Account
2010 Dodge Ram 2500

139,413 KM

$CALL

$CALL

2010 Dodge Ram 2500

Super Duty SLT 4WD

2010 Dodge Ram 2500

Super Duty SLT 4WD

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

$CALL

139,413KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9270700
  • Stock #: 799
  • VIN: 3D7LT2ET9AG122328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 799
  • Mileage 139,413 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a Truck to Haul anything around in? Well come check out this 2010 4x4 Dodge Ram 2500 Super Duty! This Truck is in great shape and comes equipped with options that make it an even better buy! Starting with Air Conditioning, Trailer Hitch, Lift Kit, Steel Wheels, Tow Hooks, Back Rack, Fog Lights, Drivetrain Selection Knob, Satellite Radio, Power Locks, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Aux Outlet. This 5.7L V8 Hemi only has 139,000 kms on it, Come check it out! 


This Truck comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like! We offer competitive finance rates from Major banks including RBC, Scotiabank, CIBC, ScotiaDealer advantage and more! All credit applications welcome with over 13 lenders to give you the best shot at getting approved. Scammell Auto proudly serves the Truro, Bible Hill, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Cape Breton, Dartmouth, Halifax, Kentville, Amherst, Sackville, and greater area of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Scammell Auto Limited is a family run and operated business, come see us today for a unique and pleasant buying experience!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
CD Player
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

