2010 Dodge Ram 2500
Super Duty SLT 4WD
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
- Listing ID: 9270700
- Stock #: 799
- VIN: 3D7LT2ET9AG122328
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 139,413 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a Truck to Haul anything around in? Well come check out this 2010 4x4 Dodge Ram 2500 Super Duty! This Truck is in great shape and comes equipped with options that make it an even better buy! Starting with Air Conditioning, Trailer Hitch, Lift Kit, Steel Wheels, Tow Hooks, Back Rack, Fog Lights, Drivetrain Selection Knob, Satellite Radio, Power Locks, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Aux Outlet. This 5.7L V8 Hemi only has 139,000 kms on it, Come check it out!
This Truck comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like! We offer competitive finance rates from Major banks including RBC, Scotiabank, CIBC, ScotiaDealer advantage and more! All credit applications welcome with over 13 lenders to give you the best shot at getting approved. Scammell Auto proudly serves the Truro, Bible Hill, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Cape Breton, Dartmouth, Halifax, Kentville, Amherst, Sackville, and greater area of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Scammell Auto Limited is a family run and operated business, come see us today for a unique and pleasant buying experience! You can view all of our inventory online @ www.scammellautosales.ca or give us a call- 902-843-3313 (office) or anytime at 902-899-8428. Scammell Auto Limited- Where Friends, Send Friends!
