Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Ford Ranger

174,000 KM

Details Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Ford Ranger

Sport SuperCab 4-Door 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Ranger

Sport SuperCab 4-Door 4WD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 10764353
  2. 10764353
  3. 10764353
  4. 10764353
  5. 10764353
  6. 10764353
  7. 10764353
  8. 10764353
  9. 10764353
  10. 10764353
  11. 10764353
  12. 10764353
  13. 10764353
  14. 10764353
  15. 10764353
  16. 10764353
  17. 10764353
  18. 10764353
  19. 10764353
  20. 10764353
  21. 10764353
  22. 10764353
  23. 10764353
  24. 10764353
  25. 10764353
Contact Seller

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
174,000KM
Used
VIN 1FTLR4FE3APA11094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1760
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT AUTO for sale in Truro, NS
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT AUTO 91,000 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic Si Coupe 6M, Beautiful Vehicle! for sale in Truro, NS
2017 Honda Civic Si Coupe 6M, Beautiful Vehicle! 116,000 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 1LT Crew Cab 4WD for sale in Truro, NS
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 1LT Crew Cab 4WD 110,000 KM $29,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Ranger