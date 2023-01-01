Menu
2010 GMC Sierra 1500

142,435 KM

Details Description Features

$14,967

+ tax & licensing
$14,967

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SL Nevada Edition 4WD Ext Cab 143.5"

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SL Nevada Edition 4WD Ext Cab 143.5"

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,967

+ taxes & licensing

142,435KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10233653
  • VIN: 1GTSKUEA4AZ223098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,435 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 GMC SIERRA 1500 SL NEVADA EDITION 4WD EXTENDED CAB

Welcome to Auto World Truro, your premier destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in Truro. We are excited to present this exceptional GMC Sierra 1500 that combines style, performance, and reliability.

 

Vehicle Description:

Mileage: 142,431 KMS 

Color: Silver 

Price: $14,967

 

This GMC Sierra 1500 is a remarkable choice for those seeking a combination of comfort, practicality, and advanced features. With its sleek design and attention to detail, this vehicle is sure to turn heads on the road. Whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a weekend adventure, this GMC Sierra offers an enjoyable driving experience.

 

Key Features:

Tonneau Cover

Low Kms

Alloy Wheels 

 

Auto World Truro: Your Trusted Dealership

Auto World Truro is dedicated to providing the highest level of customer satisfaction. As a leading dealership in Truro, we take pride in our extensive selection of quality pre-owned vehicles. Our team of experienced professionals ensures that every vehicle goes through a rigorous inspection process, so you can have peace of mind knowing that you're getting a reliable and well-maintained car.

 

Why Choose Auto World Truro?

  • Wide selection of quality pre-owned vehicles
  • Comprehensive vehicle inspections
  • Transparent pricing and financing options
  • Knowledgeable and friendly staff
  • Exceptional customer service
At Auto World Truro, we understand that purchasing a car is a significant decision. That's why we strive to make your car-buying experience hassle-free and enjoyable. Visit our dealership today to explore this remarkable Honda Civic and discover why Auto World Truro is the trusted choice for automotive excellence.

Contact us today to schedule a test drive or inquire about our financing options. Our dedicated team is ready to assist you in finding the perfect vehicle to fit your needs and budget.

Financing For All Credit! Get the car you want with financing options tailored to your credit.

Up to $5000 Cash Back! Receive up to $5000 in cash back when you purchase your vehicle.

Same Day Financing! Drive off the lot with your dream car on the same day with our quick financing process.

Auto World Truro's “Satisfaction Guaranteed” Checklist! Rest assured knowing that every vehicle purchase at Auto World Truro goes through our comprehensive checklist to ensure your satisfaction.

Checklist:

  1. -Brand new 2-year MVI: Your vehicle will come with a fresh 2-year Motor Vehicle Inspection.

  2. -Fully detailed inside and out: We take care of every detail, ensuring your vehicle looks as good as new.

  3. -Fresh oil change: Start your journey with a vehicle that has had a recent oil change.

  4. -CarProof reports available: Access detailed CarProof reports for complete transparency on the vehicle's history.

At Auto World Sales & Service, we go above and beyond to exceed your expectations. Our rigorous multi-point inspection process includes professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, lube/oil & air filter changes, and a thorough road test. We're here to answer any questions you have or discuss your specific motoring needs. You can reach us by phone, e-mail, or visit us in person.

Experience the Auto World difference with our unmatched quality control, unbeatable prices, and incredible selection. Rest easy knowing that CarProof reports are available for all units, giving you peace of mind when making your purchase. 

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for one free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

