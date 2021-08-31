2010 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $9,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7672534

7672534 VIN: 1GTPCTEX3AZ218248

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Running Boards/Side Steps Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Vinyl Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bed Liner Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Navigation from Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

